Marion E. (Schneider) Benzschawel, 95 of Stanley, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Homeplace in Stanley under the care of St. Croix hospice. She was born on February 8, 1927 at the family home in the town of Edson to the late Joseph and Magdalena (Ryba) Licht. She grew up in the area and attended Sacred Heart Grade School and Boyd High School. She married Ralph Schneider on May 3, 1944 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church-Boyd. Ralph passed away in 1969. Marion then married Bernard Benzschawel on April 1, 1978.
She enjoyed cooking and having her family around the table, playing cards, quilting and spending time with her family.
She is survived by, 14 children, Ralph Schneider of Menomonie, Dale (Carol) Schneider of Ridgefield, Wash., Connie (John) Pozdell of Stanley, Michael (LuAnne) Schneider of Medford, Timothy (Ruth) Schneider of Fall Creek, Darrell (Doll) Schneider of Cadott, Cindy (Tim) Kroeplin of Stanley, Brian (Linda) Schneider of Somerset, Paul (Dawn) Schneider of Chippewa Falls, Dean (Trulena) Schneider of Stanley, Jeff Schneider of Chippewa Falls, Steve (Gina) Schneider of Boyd, Keith Schneider of Stanley, Lisa (Carl) Thomfohrda of Cushing, daughter-in-law Lynda Schneider, 39 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, her great great grandchildren, her step children, Dean Benzschawel of Bloomer, Galen (Peg) Benzschawel of Nekoosa and Michael (Sheilah) Benzschawel and Terry (Kim) Benzschawel both of Boyd. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Ralph and Bernard, sons, Randy and John, a daughter in law, Mary, a step daughter, Darlene Olson, her sisters, Linda Moore, Henrietta Anders, Margaret Eichner and Viola in infancy and her brothers, Edmund “Bud”, Harold, Leonard, Norbert, Rhinehardt, Valentine and Raymond in infancy.
A funeral service will held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Father William Felix officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery-Boyd. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Plombon Funeral Home-Stanley with a 7 p.m. Rosary and Thursday morning from 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Croix Hospice or All Saints Parish-for fund to be used for radio and TV masses.