Marion E. (Schneider) Benzschawel, 95 of Stanley, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Homeplace in Stanley under the care of St. Croix hospice. She was born on February 8, 1927 at the family home in the town of Edson to the late Joseph and Magdalena (Ryba) Licht. She grew up in the area and attended Sacred Heart Grade School and Boyd High School. She married Ralph Schneider on May 3, 1944 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church-Boyd. Ralph passed away in 1969. Marion then married Bernard Benzschawel on April 1, 1978.

She enjoyed cooking and having her family around the table, playing cards, quilting and spending time with her family.

