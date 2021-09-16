Marion ‘Mary’ T. Cain, 93, of Eau Claire, WI was reunited in heaven with her husband Roger Charles Cain on September 4, 2021; her family at her side.
Mary was born in the town of Wheaton on January 17, 1928, to Archie and Tilly Buchholz. She was married to Roger in a double-ring ceremony with their best friends, Roman and Jean Peterson on June 2, 1946. Together, she and Roger became the proud parents of three children; Charles and Dennis, both born in Eau Claire and Neena, born in Los Angeles, CA.
While in California, Mary worked hard at her career with The Kroger Company, enabling her to acquire many properties. Her fine business savvy and eventual sale of these properties allowed Mary to move her family back to Eau Claire, Wisconsin where she and Roger purchased a Kickapoo gas station which they turned into Cain’s Country Inn, famous for their delicious hot beef sandwiches and homemade soups.
Mary was an excellent seamstress and made many treasured quilts for friends and family. She also reupholstered classic automobiles that Roger had restored.
Mary was an avid card player, bowler and golfer and enjoyed camping in the old school bus that she and Roger had repurposed into an RV. Mary loved spending time with her family and friends and was a wonderful role model to all. It was a blessing to be counted as one of Mary’s friends.
Mary is survived by her children, Charles Cain of MN and Neena Madden of Eau Claire, grandchildren Jethro Cain, Audrey (Brian) Kirk, David Cain,Chae (Michelle) Cain, Brett (Jess) Beasley, and great grandchildren Jackson Kirk, Kaleb, Chloe, Carson, Lillian, Jordan, Mateo and Bella Cain and countless other extended family and friends, including Randy, for whom she was always happy to fry up a burger.
She is preceded in death by her husband Roger, her beloved son Dennis (Vickie) Cain, her sisters Ella Grainger, Dorothy Schultz, her brothers Les, Otto and Clarence Buchholz, and many good friends.
Immediate family will celebrate Marion’s life on Saturday, September 18 and her remains will be laid at their final resting place beside her husband, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery (NWVMC) in Spooner, WI.