Marion Collett

Marion A. Collett, age 87 of Plum City, passed away on Thursday May 16, 2019 at the Plum City Care Center in Plum City.
Marion was born June 27, 1931 in Plum City. She was the daughter of Oscar and Annetta (Henn) Lamm and grew up in the Elmwood area. Marion graduated from Elmwood High School in 1949. She married Gail W. Collett September 27, 1950 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Elmwood. After marriage they farmed on the Collett family farm in the Salem Township of Pierce County and raised their family. In 1994 Gail and Marion sold the farm and retired to Plum City where she has remained the rest of her life.
Marion was an active member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Ladies Aid. She enjoyed her garden flowers, traveling, especially spending winters in Lake Havasu City, AZ and spending time with her family and friends.
Marion is survived by her children, Ron of Birchwood, Judy (Jim) Birk of Madison, Linda (Jerry) Serum of Plum City, Craig (Cindy) of Oakdale, MN; nine grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; one brother Jim (Elaine) Lamm of Lake Havasu City, AZ, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Gail in 2015, daughter-in-law Jane Collett and a granddaughter Sara Fedie.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday May 24, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plum City with Rev. Dan Pfaffe officiating. Burial will be in the Town of Union Cemetery immediately following the services.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Durand is serving the family.
