Marion Elizabeth Dummer passed away at The Neighbors of Dunn County on June 3 at the age of 97.
She was born December 26, 1921, to Kathryn (Jensen) Dahl and Jacob Dahl. She attended Oak Knoll Country School and graduated from Elk Mound High School in 1940. She married Frank Scheibe Dummer on August 1, 1942, and they lived on their century dairy farm south of town that is still farmed by her family today.
Marion was baptized, confirmed and married at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church. After marrying Frank, she joined Trinity United Methodist Church, where she remained a faithful member. She taught Sunday School when her boys were young, was instrumental in erecting the bell tower, and was a member of the Women’s Circle for over 70 years.
She loved her family dearly. She was a great cook and liked to can and garden. She enjoyed fishing in Canada with friends, playing cards, dominoes and Bingo, trying her luck at the casino, making lefse, krumkake and other Norwegian cookies, and vacationing including Hawaii, Alaska, the Black Hills and Wisconsin Dells. She loved to dance and had a wonderful laugh. She was an active member of Dunn Co Homemakers (HCE) for 77 years. She liked to send and receive greeting cards, visit on the phone, and was an avid sports fan, cheering on the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, Mounders, as well as her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Marion will be lovingly remembered by her sons Frank (Dianne) Dummer, Dave (Lynn) Dummer, grandchildren David (Stacy) Dummer, Julie (Chris) Babbitt, Lisa (Ben) Percy, Tom (Kelly) Dummer, Steve (Kristin) Dummer, Lori (Mike) Brenner, Jackie (Mark) Vos, and Daren (Jamie) Dummer, as well as 22 great-grandchildren and her sister, Norma (Joe) Ausman. She was adored by many others in her extended family, church and community.
She is preceded in death by her husband Frank Dummer Sr., her sisters Florence Marquardt, Verna Carey, and brother James Dahl, grandsons John and James Dummer, and great-granddaughter, Claire Dummer.
A special thank you to the staff of Neighbors of Dunn County who lovingly cared for Marion in the last year and a half of her life, with special thanks to Chuck, Louise and Brenda.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Elk Mound with Pastor Allen Christianson and Pastor Dean Brockmeier officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Township of Elk Mound, Dunn County. There will be a visitation on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.
Memorials may be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church, Elk Mound Evergreen Cemetery, or The Neighbors of Dunn County-Activities Department.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com