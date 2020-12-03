Marion F. Hauert “Torg”, age 88, of Eau Claire, died on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Marion was born on June 6, 1932 to the late Olaf and Sylvia (Larson) Torgerson in Neillsville, WI. On June 5, 1954 she married James E. Hauert in Eau Claire. Marion loved to spend time with her family, especially at Moose Lake. She enjoyed Packer parties, quilting and sewing for her family and grandchildren. Most important was to have everyone sit down at the table together for holiday meals.
She is survived by her children, Mary (Dale) Smieja of Eau Claire, Douglas (Linda) of Lake Hallie, Kathryn (Jay) Jackson of Cincinnati, OH, Nancy (Paul) Brenner of Eau Claire, Sandra (Randy) Coley of Forest Lake, MN, and Robert (Alycia Dahl) of Eau Claire; 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister, Oreen Elwell of Colorado; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Jim.
A private family funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020. You are invited to join in celebrating Marion’s life via a Facebook livestream at @hopechurchelca. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire. Evergreen Funeral Home is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given in memory of Marion to Hope Lutheran Church.
We encourage you to send a condolence to the family by visiting our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com. But also, send a card, note or letter including a favorite memory or story of Marion. You may forward it to the funeral home if you do not know the family address (Evergreen Funeral Home, 4611 Commerce Valley Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701).