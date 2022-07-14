Marion Elizabeth Heintz of Eau Claire peacefully passed away on Thursday July 7, 2022 at the age of 93 at her Barnes’ Lake home.
Marion was born in Eau Claire to Louis and Edith (Winter) Spehle. She was the eldest of their seven children. In her late teens, she was crowned Miss Dairy Queen. After graduation from Eau Claire High School, she worked at a downtown café. On August 26, 1950 she married Eugene (Gene) Heintz. They had six children, which kept her very busy as well as her participation in 4-H and Brunswick Busy Bees Homemakers. Throughout her life, Marion always possessed a green thumb whether it was her indoor plants or her seasonal gardens where she planted flowers and vegetables.
She worked at Huntsinger Farms in different roles throughout her life but her primary responsibility to the family was raising the children in which she excelled. She was also a preferred caretaker by many of the grandchildren with her gentle nature and willingness to always teach how to cook.
Gene and Marion traveled Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Alaska. They loved their annual Canada fishing trips and deer hunts in Barnes. She was the glue that held the family together. She prided herself on the many, many individual Christmas ornaments she made for all of her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She would bake for weeks before Christmas to make treats for the family members to take home.
Marion is preceded in death by her husband Eugene, son Donald and brother John. She is survived by her children James, Richard (Cindy), Robert (Sally), Kathy (Charlie), Steven (Cyndy), daughter-in-law Barb (Don), twelve grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, and her siblings Lamoine, Chuck (Alice), Bill (Darlene) Spehle and Edie (Leon) Schretenhaler.
A funeral service for Marion will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E. Fillmore Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Mark Schulz officiating. Burial will take place immediately following the service in the Brunswick Cemetery. A luncheon will take place at the church following the committal service. Visitation will take place Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Thursday morning at the church from 9:30 am until the time of service.
Memorials may be given in Marion’s name to Peace Lutheran Church.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamiyfh.com.
