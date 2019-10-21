Marion Hopper

Marion J. Hopper, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
She was born March 11, 1928 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Marion married Hershel Hopper April 25, 1950; he preceded her in death February 14, 1981.
She was a Christian and wonderful mother and grandmother. She kept up on current news and politics and liked history. Marion liked history.
She entered every available contest. Marion loved animals, especially cats.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Dorothy (Baldwin) Benrud; son, Fred Hopper and sister, Shirley Sather.
Survivors include daughter, Nancy Hartell (Larry), St. Joseph, MO; sons, Steve Hopper, Tommy Hopper; grandsons, Dale (Melissa) and Corey Wright (Christy Anthony); great-granddaughters, Sarah, Hannah, and Hope Wright, Haley Kerns; great-grandsons, Barick Wright, Aidan Conaway; and extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.