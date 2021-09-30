Marion Meyer

Marion Jean Meyer, 101, of Altoona passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at River Pines in Altoona.
Marion was born on July 4, 1920 to Otto and May (Christison) Meyer in Elk Mound, WI. She was baptized on December 5, 1920. Marion went to Elk Mound Grade School from September 1926 to May 1934. She then went to Elk Mound High School from September 1934 to May 1938, graduating on May 20, 1938. She attended Eau Claire Teachers College from September 1938 to May 1941. Marion graduated in August 1944 with her Bachelor of Science Degree. She went on to receive her Master’s Equivalent Degree in August 1956.
Marion taught 5th grade at Colfax Grade School from 1941 to 1943. Then from 1944 to 1945, she taught at Beloit and Royce schools. She taught for 31 years at Randall Elementary School in Eau Claire until her retirement in 1981. After her retirement, Marion traveled extensively throughout the USA, Switzerland and Israel. She also planned and carried out several reunions of Elk Mound graduates. She enjoyed handiwork, such as knitting, crocheting and counted cross stitch. Marion also like gardening.
Marion is survived by her sister, Jeannette Tandberg of Altoona; her niece, Dorene Tandberg of Altoona; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held for Marion on Thursday, September 30 at 11 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Elk Mound with Rev. Joel Certa-Werner officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Elk Mound. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Eau Claire. Online condolences may be left for Marion’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
