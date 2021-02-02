Marion M. Nichols, formerly of Colfax, WI passed away on January 30, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie, WI.
She was born on April 8, 1933 in the Township of Lisbon, Waukasha County, WI to Fred and Dorothy (Meissner) Ganog. She graduated from high school in Chippewa Falls, WI in May of 1951. She married Duane A. Nichols on July 18, 1953. They moved to the Colfax area and raised their family there. She worked at Colfax Creamery as well as being a mother and homemaker. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, bingo and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her two sons, Doug (Nancy) Nichols of Red Wing, MN and Steven “Tiny” Nichols of Colfax, WI; grandchildren, Sara and Bradley Nichols, Andrea, Nicholas (Ashley) and Katie Rassbach; son-in-law, Dan (Linda) Rassbach; sister-in-law, Judy Ganong; five great grandchildren: Hope, Ryanne, Noah, Aiden and Isabel. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane in 1992; daughter, Shelly Rassbach in 2009; and her brother, Bruce Ganong.
Private family services will take place, and interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Colfax, WI. Sampson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.sampsonfuneralhome.com.