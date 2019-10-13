Marion G. Simon, 89, formerly of Stanley, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 10, 2019 at Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls, WI. Marion was born on January 18, 1930 in Kenton, MI to the late John and Irene (Pathic) Gospodar. The family moved to the Stanley area when she was a young girl. Marion attended local schools and graduated from Stanley High School. Marion married Donald Simon on September 13, 1952 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Stanley.
Marion was a receptionist for Dr. Mathwig at The Stanley Clinic for many years and then worked at the Northern Center until her retirement.
Marion is survived by her husband, Donald, her children Bill (Gail) of Eau Claire, Nancy (Jim) Kowalczyk of Boyd, Cindy (Ed) Irish of Cadott, Mary (Greg) Seichter of Alma Center, and Katherine (Greg) Ruff of Oswego, IL. 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother John Gospodar and sister Betty Lou Welke, and grandson Eric Kowalczyk.
A funeral mass is planned for Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church-Stanley with Father William Felix officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday night with Rosary at 7 at Plombon Funeral Home in Stanley and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday.