Marion Frances Svoma, of Strum WI passed away Friday May 21, 2021at the Augusta Care and Rehab Center in Augusta WI, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers.
Marion was born December 31, 1924 in Chippewa Falls WI to Joseph & Olivia (Beiter) Bischel. She grew up in Chippewa Falls and after graduating High School she attended nursing school in Marshfield, WI where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing en route to becoming a Registered Nurse.
While in Milwaukee she met the love of her life Ludvick “Jiggs” Svoma. They married September 5, 1949 in Chippewa Falls, WI. Jiggs and Marion lived in Milwaukee for a few years, then moved to Strum, WI where they started their Dental Practice.
Marion enjoyed coffee with friends, playing bridge and anything outdoors. She enjoyed her summers at their cabin with family & friends.
Surviving Marion are her 5 sons David (Peggy) Svoma, Barry (Sue) Svoma, Neal (Deb Holbrook) Svoma, Richard (Julie) Svoma, and Kelly (Laura) Svoma; her 11 grandchildren Nicholas (Jen) Svoma, Alexandra (Ben) Whittington, Sandy (Sarah) Svoma, Leslie (Jed) Svoma, Tanner (Marrissa) Svoma, Cory (Becca) Svoma, Whitney (Arik) Feidt, Keaton (Alex) Svoma, Wendy (Jake) Lechusz, Stacy (Cole) Doering, and Candace (Booray) Svoma; her 11 great-grandchildren William Whittington, Paisley Svoma, Drew, Lilah and Trey Svoma, Brynn and Zane Feidt, Landon and Evelyn Lechusz, and Sylvia and Sully Doering.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ludvick “Jiggs” Svoma; her son Dale Svoma; her parents Olivia and Joseph Bischel; a sister Lorraine Wempner; and a brother – Donald Bischel.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Marion will be 11:00 AM. Thursday May 27, 2021 at St. Raymond’s of Penafort Catholic Church in Fall Creek, WI. Friends may call on the family during a Visitation at the Church beginning at 10:00 AM. A Luncheon/Reception will be served immediately following the service. A private Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire.
