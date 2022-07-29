Marion (Hanson) Winrich passed peacefully from her sleep into eternal life during the pre-dawn hours of Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was surrounded by family at her daughter’s home in Rochester, MN.

In March 2020, Marion began a month-long battle with double pneumonia in the hospital (Mayo Clinic Health Systems). She waged it with her characteristic strength, determination, and the incorporation of her dozen or more years of yoga. She met the challenge, grueling at times, without complaint, and with both courage and a deep abiding faith that God was present with her. There were seemingly touch and go moments during that month, but the doctors were amazed at her determination, lack of fear, and her ability to defy odds. Although she had recovered from the pneumonia, it had likely taken its toll on her heart and left her exhausted and depleted.