Marilyn Rassbach Lamers, 72, of Tainter Lake, in Dunn County, left us on August 11, 2021.
Marilyn was born on June 8th, 1949, to Tib and Marge (Nichols) Rassbach. She attended Menomonie High School and received her B.S. Degree from UW Stout in 1971. She met Dick Lamers while at Stout and they were married on Sept. 26, 1970. They began a great adventure while he served in the US Marine Corps. The Marine Corps brought them to Hawaii, Japan, Newport, RI and Beaufort, SC. Their son Sam was born in Beaufort and daughter Kate was born while living in Green Bay, WI.
Marilyn loved the Rusk Prairie. Her fond memories included Bethel Baptist Church, taffy pulls, skating across the channel, high school and 4-H plays, square dances, and especially her loving and caring neighbors.
Early days in Menomonie, included working at Marshall’s A&W, John Russell Studios, and her two favorite jobs were at Tot N Teen with Eth and Terry, and working for Rassbach Realty with her dad. She was employed at Liberty House in Kailua, HI, has been an entrepreneur, art director, and retired from the State of WI as an educator spanning 22 years.
She is survived by her husband Dick, son, Sam (Sherry) and granddaughters Abigail and Emma, daughter Kate. Surviving family members include her sister Gerry Luepke, brother, Nick (Mary) Rassbach, Godchild & Niece Jill Pember and niece Ann Hasse; in-laws include, Corrine Lamers, Don Dehn, Grace Lamers, Judy Lamers, Ted (Fern) Lamers, Helen (Dave) Treleven and a long list of nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.
Marilyn’s passion for gardening was something she enjoyed sharing with others. She was a beautiful, energetic, caring, sweet, loving wife, mother and friend; she will be missed!
The family would like to thank Mayo Cancer Staff and Hospice System for their love and support in the care that Marilyn received.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Marilyn’s name may be made to: Stepping Stones of Dunn County; UW-Madison-Hospitals-UW Liver and Digestive Disease Center Fund, https://secure.supportuw.org/give/?id=72d4b83f-7477-431c-9c3f-5b381f650f71; Pancreatic Cancer Action Network-https://secure.pancan.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2681&mfc_pref=T&2681.donation=form1
Visitation will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 PM Tuesday August 16, 2021 at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie, followed by a Memorial Service at 3:30 PM.
Private Burial services will be at the Cedar Falls Cemetery.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.