Marjorie Abrahamson

Marjorie “Margie” Marie Abrahamson passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 16, 2019. Margie was born on December 23, 1933, to John and Mary Marek. She married Duane “Pete” Abrahamson on June 21, 1955, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer and they were blessed with seven children. Margie loved her family above all things and spending time with them was her greatest joy.
Margie and Pete loved spending time on the Gunflint Trail near Grand Marais, MN, and after many summers of staying at a friend’s resort, built their own cabin on Poplar Lake. The cabin was the site of many happy memories with their children and grandchildren, including picking blueberries and playing Hearts. They also had the opportunity to travel to Europe several times to visit family and explore the world. Margie loved needlecrafts and created quilts for her grandchildren, sewed doll clothes and knitted many socks and mittens. Sunday dinners with her kids and grandkids were the highlight of her week. Margie enjoyed baseball and was a big fan of the Minnesota Twins. She volunteered in the St. Paul’s School library and at Hetzel Care Center after her retirement.
Margie worked at Chippewa Motor Freight after graduating from Bloomer High School and then was home to raise her children. When the children were older, she worked as Activities Director at Hetzel Care Center and retired in 1999.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Julie; brothers, John, Richard, Gilbert, Wilmer, Vernon and Clifford; and her sister, Valeria.
Margie is survived by her husband of 64 years; daughters, Karen (Jeffrey) Geissler of Altoona, Lynn (Mark) Dietsche of Bloomer, Lisa (Brent) Zwiefelhofer of Hudson, Mary (Kevin) Prill of Barron; sons, Andrew (Beth) of Bloomer and Mark (Erin) of Hudson; grandchildren, Emily, Kathryn and Elizabeth Geissler, Rachel (Ryan) Smisek, Laura (Samuel) LaGesse, Rebecca (Travis) Lueck, Aaron (Heather) Dietsche, Karl (Michelle) Zwiefelhofer, Grace Zwiefelhofer, Erik (April) Abrahamson, Amanda Abrahamson, Julie (Shawn) Ewig, Nicholas and Sarah Prill, Albertine Sjøvoll Jacobsen, and Elina, Robin and Mallory Abrahamson; great grandchildren, Timothy and Theodore Smisek, Lincoln and Lyndley LaGesse, Jacob, David and Anna Lueck, Ariston Schneider, Louis Zwiefelhofer, Autumn Powers and Agnes Abrahamson; and by many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer with Father Victor Feltes celebrating the Mass. Burial will immediately follow at St. Paul’s South Catholic Cemetery, Bloomer. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer, where there will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 3:30 p.m. There will be NO visitation prior to Mass on Monday at church.