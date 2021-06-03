Marjorie “Margie” Bloom, 91, of Mondovi, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2021, at American Lutheran Home. Born on December 24, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Hilda (Schultz) Helwig. She married Lyle Bloom on November 4, 1950 in Cochrane; they were blessed with seven children.
In September of 1953, Margie and Lyle relocated to Homer, MN where life on the farm began. Two years later they moved to the Gilmanton area and continued to farm. Three and a half years later, Lyle and his wife were fortunate enough to purchase the farm and the home where they were residing and farmed there until their retirement in 1993. During their time on the farm, many changes took place. They started out milking 32 cows on chairs and when they retired, they were milking 80 cows in a milking parlor. Also in 1974, Lyle and Margie purchased a second farm and continued farming with their family. After retirement, they moved to Mondovi.
Margie was a long term member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Gilmanton and the Dorcas Ladies Society. She enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening. She had a generous heart and a smile that could light up a room.
Margie is survived by three daughters, Sue Winsand of Eau Claire, Lois Porath of Eau Claire and Diane (Greg) Weber of Gilmanton; three sons, Curtis (Lois) Bloom of Mondovi, Larry (Linda) Bloom of Mondovi, and Steve (Dawn) Bloom of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Mike (Patrice) Winsand, Jamie (Amy) Winsand, Kari (Eric) Holm, Tim (Andrea) Winsand, Jennifer (Jeff) Rutz, Heidi Venturino, Scott Bloom, Christopher (Melissa Rasmussen) Bloom, Lisa Bloom, Kelsey (Cory) Kemnitz, Jason Weber, Joshua Weber, Amber (Kou) Yang and Taylor (Jason) Brunkow; 31 great- grandchildren; brothers, Ken Helwig and Orville (Goldene) Helwig. She is further survived by several nieces and nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandy; son in-law Ron Porath; brothers, Loren, Bob, Dale, Ronnie and Vilas; sister, Shirley (Roger) Olson; and her step mother, Clara Helwig.
The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and American Lutheran Homes for their dedicated care.
Funeral services for Margie will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Mondovi, on Friday June 4, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will take place from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi.
Arrangements were entrusted to Talbot Family Funeral Homes. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at talbotfuneralhomes.com.