Marjorie Brevig

Marjorie Ann Brevig, age 89 of Mondovi, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Hillview Assisted Living, Mondovi. She was born on November 26, 1929 in La Crosse, the daughter of Edward and Wilma (Sprain) Jandt. Marjorie graduated from West Salem High School. On October 30, 1948 Marjorie married Melford Brevig at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Barre Mills, WI . To this union a son, Douglas was born. Marjorie and Melford moved to a farm near Bangor, WI. They lived there for 22 years. They later sold the farm for health reason and moved to Eau Claire. Marjorie worked at the Center of Care and later for Dove West. Her hobbies were doll collecting, antiques and ceramics. She taught many friends her love of ceramics. Marjorie enjoyed playing cards with friends for more than 40 years. Marjorie enjoyed fishing at Prairie Lake where they had an RV for many years.
Marjorie will be sadly missed by her son, Douglas (Mary) of Eleva; 2 grandsons, Christopher (Stephanie) of Tavares, FL and Brian of New York, NY; 2 great-grandchildren, Caden and Alivia; sister, Rosemary (Fred) Pedersen of Salem, WI; aunt, Alice Sprain; special niece, Linda Olsen; other nieces and nephews; extended relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melford; brother, Carl Jandt and in-laws, Carroll, Arlyn and Earl Brevig and Jerry Olson.
A memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Scott Johnson presiding. Burial to immediately follow at Oak Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held at Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4:00 — 7:00 pm and then again at the church on Saturday from 12:00 pm until the time of the service. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
A special thank you to Randy Crank for all his help and many visits.