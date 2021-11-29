Marjorie Eileen (Nee Junker) Buchholz, age 92, formerly of Ludington Township, rural Fall Creek, passed away early Friday morning, Nov. 26, 2021, at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Marjorie was born July 14, 1929, at home in MarathonCounty, rural Abbotsford, WI, the daughter of Henry Junker and Gladys (nee Richards) Junker. The family moved to the Boyd area when she was 9 months old.
Marjorie was united in marriage to Lester Virgil Buchholz on May 26, 1948, at BethlehemLutheranChurch in LudingtonTownship. The couple lived most of their married life on the family farm in Ludington.
She was baptized and confirmed on October 21, 1949 at BethlehemLutheranChurch and still was a member at the time of her death.
Marjorie always worked hard. In addition to helping on the farm, she was employed outside the home at various manufacturing facilities for 10 years and then drove school bus for the FallCreekSchool District for 14 years until her retirement. She loved the Lord and her family. She also enjoyed Bible study, playing cards, picking berries, gardening (if you didn’t plant a garden in the Summer, you didn’t eat in the Winter!), flea markets, auctions and while Lester was alive, they never missed a chance to Square Dance! In her later retirement years, as a member of the Ladies Aid, she sewed mission quilts for World Relief and also did mission work in Mexico.
Marjorie will be dearly missed by her children, daughters, Ruth (Phil) Hartmann of Onalaska, Dianne (Charles) Falch of Eau Claire, daughter-in-law Nancy Buchholz of Bloomer, and son David (Nancy) Buchholz of Eau Claire. Six Grandchildren, , Christine (Justin) Lundin of Kelliher, MN, Heather (Zack) Henderson of Owensboro, KY, Tianna (Brett) Huber of Bloomer, Zachary (Meagan) Buchholz of St. Louis, MO, Adam Taylor of Waterloo, WI and KayDee Johnson of Dillon, CO. Seven Great-Grandchildren, Allison and Malea Lundin, Samuel, Caleb and Zoey Henderson and Benton and Greta Huber. She is also survived by a sister, Carol Lockhart of Elkhorn, WI and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Donald in 2015 , James in 1937 and Henry Jr in 1941, and one sister, Mary in 2016, her husband, Lester in 1990 and son, Jeffrey in 2018.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, from 10:00 am to 12:00pm at BethlehemLutheranChurch in LudingtonTownship, rural Fall Creek, where funeral services will follow at 12:00pm. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
“It is through giving that we receive, and it is through dying that we are born to eternal life.”
Saint Francis of Assisi
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .