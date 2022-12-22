Marjorie M Gibbs, age 98, of Ellsworth, WI, formerly of Eau Claire, WI, passed away on December 16, 2022 at Preferred Senior Living in Ellsworth surrounded by her loving family.
Marjorie was born on December 14, 1924 in Spring Valley, WI to Samuel and Hannah (Hermanson) Gilstad. She graduated from Spring Valley High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. It was at the university where she fell in love with her future husband, Harry. After graduation, Marjorie worked for several years as a school teacher, starting in a one room schoolhouse in Wildwood, WI, and later in Ellsworth.
Marjorie grew up on a family farm near Baldwin, WI where she had many opportunities to learn about nature, which she deeply respected. She could name the wildflowers in the woods, identify the birds and bird songs, and loved to watch the stars and moon and point out the constellations. She passed on her love for nature to her children and grandchildren. She also made certain her children continued a family tradition that dates back to the late 19th century of making maple syrup on the Gilstad farm.
Marjorie supported her husband, Coach Gibbs, through Big Rivers basketball games and many tense state high school tournaments. She made sure her children were on time to little league games, Babe Ruth, YMCA basketball, school plays, Bluebirds, and numerous other events and activities. She loved to travel and the family spent many summers away when Harry attended graduate school in Seattle, California, Rhode Island, and Arkansas. Marjorie was an artist and it showed in her beautifully decorated house in Eau Claire and her colorful flower gardens. She was passionate about politics and government and volunteered many years as a poll worker. Along with Harry, she also delivered meals on wheels for over 25 years. Marjorie loved classical music and literature, valued education and supported Public Television and National Public Radio.
Most of all, Marjorie wanted people to “just be kind”. She lived her life believing everyone deserves to be treated respectfully and with loving kindness. Marjorie was a friend and confidant to many people.
She is survived by her children: Mark (Jean) Gibbs, Gary (Sheila) Gibbs, Julie (Steve) Gibbs-Soeteber, Laurie (Mike) Ferguson, and daughter in law, Sally Gibbs; grandchildren: Adam (Celeana) Gibbs, Jason Gibbs (fiancée Corrine), Sarah (Zach) Olson, Brady (Allison) Gibbs, Matthew (Amanda) Gibbs, Erik Gibbs, Anna Kate Gibbs-Soeteber and Sam Gibbs-Soeteber; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel & Rory Gibbs, Runa & Hans Olson, and Bearet Gibbs.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry; son, Dan Gibbs; and siblings, Audrey (Elwyn) Roberts and David Gilstad.
Private family services will be held in the spring. Burial will be at the Martell Lutheran Cemetery.
A special thank you to Preferred Senior Living and Moments Hospice.