Marjorie M Gibbs, age 98, of Ellsworth, WI, formerly of Eau Claire, WI, passed away on December 16, 2022 at Preferred Senior Living in Ellsworth surrounded by her loving family.

Marjorie was born on December 14, 1924 in Spring Valley, WI to Samuel and Hannah (Hermanson) Gilstad. She graduated from Spring Valley High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. It was at the university where she fell in love with her future husband, Harry. After graduation, Marjorie worked for several years as a school teacher, starting in a one room schoolhouse in Wildwood, WI, and later in Ellsworth.

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Gibbs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you