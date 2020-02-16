Marjorie Harris (Hardwick) of Altoona WI age 95 passed away at Oakwood Health in Altoona on February 13, 2020.
Marjorie was born and raised in Humbird WI on March 7, 1924 to James and Elgie (Pierce) Hardwick. She married Kenneth Harris around 1943 who she met through an uncle.
She attended and graduated Humbird High School where she earned the Daughters of the American Revolution scholarship in her senior year.
For many years she was a housewife. Later on, her and her husband owned and operated Pronto Drive Inn. She also made ammunition for the soldiers during World War II.
She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Marjorie enjoyed camping in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and South Dakota, she also enjoyed reading all sorts of books, music especially old-time music and Christian hymns, and going to the casino. She was a girl scout leader, knitter and seamstress — she made clothes for all of her children.
She is survived by children, Kenneth - Dean, Jane, Lynn, Wayne; Grandchildren, Billy, Becky, Anita, Jenny, Ericka, Caryn, Angel, Becca, Charlotte; Great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jordan, Kyle, Janelle, Megan, Drew, Sarah, London, Jack, Ada, Cloe, Sean, Allessandra, Angelo; Great-great-grandchildren, Camilla and Logan; Siblings, Bethadel, Lamar, Dawn. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Marjorie was preceded in death by, her husband, Kenneth; Parents, Elgie and James; Daughter, Christine; Siblings, Wayland, Winnifred, Joyce, Dale, Daryl, Marshal.
A burial will be held at a later date in the town of Mentor.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.