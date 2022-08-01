Marjorie (Marge) Louise Richartz, age 73, of Menomonie, WI passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the Neighbors of Dunn County.
Marge was born on January 30, 1949, in Menomonie, WI to Anker and Velma (Domke) Miller. She grew up in Dallas, WI and graduated from Barron High School. She later graduated from UW-Stout with a degree in Home Economics.
Marge had five children that she devoted her entire life to. She loved watching her children grow and become successful adults. The love of her family grew as she became a grandmother to nine grandchildren.
Marge is survived by her brother, Clinton Miller; sister, Marilyn (John) Streif; her five children, Aaron (Jamie) Richartz, Graydon Richartz, Nathan Richartz, Corbin (Becky) Richartz, and Dinah (Tyler) Schoonover. She is further survived by her nine grandchildren, Blais, Brigs, Kinleigh, Breckin, Sutton, Reese and Hudsen Richartz, and Hadley and Everett Schoonover.
She is proceeded in death brother, mother, father, sister-in-law Bonnie, and daughter-in-law Brooke.
The Richartz Family will be honoring their mothers’ wishes and will be a hosting a small private service. The family would like to invite you to please celebrate Marge’s memory in your own ways. We know that Marge is with us all in spirit and we would like to thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers Marge asked that donations be made to her daughter-in-law’s foundation by Venmo to (@BrookeRichartzFoundation).
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI is serving the family.