Marjorie (Marge) Louise Richartz, age 73, of Menomonie, WI passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the Neighbors of Dunn County.

Marge was born on January 30, 1949, in Menomonie, WI to Anker and Velma (Domke) Miller. She grew up in Dallas, WI and graduated from Barron High School. She later graduated from UW-Stout with a degree in Home Economics.

Recommended for you