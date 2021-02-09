Marjorie Ione Rindal, age 96, of Eau Claire passed away February 1, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Marjorie was born January 28, 1925 in Eau Claire to Herman and Lydia (Hehl) Pehlke. Upon completion of the 8th grade in school, she started working and never stopped. During the Korean War she worked at Presto. She was always helping people, doing whatever needed to be done. She cleaned, hung lots of wall paper, upholstered furniture, cared for people unable to care for themselves. She enjoyed sewing quilts with her Church quilting group and sewed hundreds of quilts over the years. Later in life she took up golf and enjoyed weekly golf games, followed by a riveting evening of playing cards. In her last few years she enjoyed playing lively games of dominoes every Sunday afternoon. Always ready for a new adventure, twice she traveled to England to visit her daughter. During those visits she also got to experience life in Scotland, Holland, Greece, Hungary, and Poland.
Marjorie is survived by her daughter Linda (Huebner) Cordery and son-in-law Wayne of Eau Claire, a step-granddaughter, 2 step-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Ralph Huebner (1951) and Adolph Rindal (2003), sister Vivian Kensmoe (2010), and brother Myron Pehlke (2020).
Marjorie’s daughter wishes to give special thanks to all the medical staff who gave loving care to her mother during her final 3 days of life on earth.
A grave-side service at Rest Haven Gardens Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made to the Spirit Lutheran Church Quilters in Eau Claire or a charity of your choice.
