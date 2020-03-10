Marjorie Roycraft

Marjorie M. Roycraft, 90, of Chippewa Falls, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls.
She was born January 30, 1930 in Chippewa Falls to Jenny (Gilbertson) and Gilbert Lower. Marge graduated from Chippewa Falls High School, class of 1948. Following high school, she went on to Cosmetology and Beauty School.
In 1951, she married John R. Johnson. Together they had a son, Roger. John passed away unexpectedly in 1959.
On October 10, 1963, Marge married Fred Roycraft. Together they gave young Roger a brother, Richard. The family resided in Chippewa Falls where Marge raised their children and made their home.
Marge was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls, where she was also a member of the United Methodist Women and other circles. She was also a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star #112. Marge was very social and loved going out to eat with friends and taking trips to the casino. She also enjoyed doing puzzles and cross stitching.
She is survived by her husband, Fred Roycraft of Chippewa Falls; two sons, Roger (Gail) Johnson of Hopkins, MN, Richard (Susan) Roycraft of Coon Rapids, MN; a brother-in-law, Bill Lacina of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, Crystal (Trevor) Ziebarth of Las Vegas, NV, Sarah Johnson of Hopkins, MN, Carrie Johnson (Sam Fry) of London, England, Keith (Jaymi) Johnson of Robbinsdale, MN, Kevin Johnson of Emily, MN, Ben (Amy) Roycraft of Hudson, Matt (Kristin) Roycraft of Cadott, Jennifer Mochinski of Los Angeles, CA; great-grandchildren, Breckton, Bradington, Britton, Tilly, Adeline, Jeremiah, and Jacob; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, John R. Johnson; and siblings, Betty, Ruth, Bev and Jack.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Terri Koca officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.