Marjorie Jeanette Thompson died on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, surrounded by her family at Dove Healthcare in Osseo, WI on. She was born in Osseo, on February 17, 1923, one of seven children of Robert and Rubena (Henry) Gilbert who survived to adulthood (two died as infants). She lived in Osseo until the family moved to Galesville and then lived in Ettrick for a short time before moving back to the family farm north of Osseo. Mom loved school but was forced to quit before graduating to help on the farm (Gilberts Golden Guernsey Dairy) washing many a milk bottle, when her brother enlisted in the air force at the time WWII broke out.
Marjorie married Earl Ernest Thompson in 1945 having six children prior to Earl’s death in 1957. A few years later she began working at the Osseo Bakery and spent 30+ years at the Osseo Nursing Home. She received the first employee of the month award given by the Hospital, a testament to her strong work ethic and compassion for the patients she cared for. This was a virtue she was determined to instill in her children. Upon retirement from Osseo Nursing Home, she continued to work as a personal care worker for the Osseo home bound and surrounding communities. She officially retired in 2003 due to health issues.
Marjorie loved her family and they were always the focus of her life, hosting many large family gatherings. She loved celebrating Christmas and every family member received a gift. The practice of gift giving continued up to the time of her death. She loved to read, do crossroad puzzles in ink and watch game shows. Some may not know, but she also loved poetry. In her younger years, she wrote poetry herself and collected writings of famous poets.
She also had a great passion for gardening, photography, baking and cooking. She loved trying new recipes which always seemed to turn out. By far her favorite thing to bake were her Chocolate Chip cookies. Her cookie jar was never empty and every family member would go to the cookie jar when entering the house. Many family members often referred to her as the Energizer Bunny, as most of you know, she never stopped working.
Upon entering Dove Healthcare Osseo due to declining health, she was very accepting of others caring for her needs. Her favorite saying became “whatever” while wearing a smile and always remaining positive.
Marjorie was a person of great faith of her Lord, reading the Bible daily and a longtime member of the United Church of Christ, Osseo WI.
She is survived by 5 children, Pat (Bill) Dimmitt of Osseo, Buzz Thompson of Osseo, Jackie (Dan) Runkel of Arizona, Gary (Jan) Thompson of Wittenberg, WI and Rocky (Ellen) Thompson of Osseo. She is further survived by 14 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren; her sister Joyce Kolden; sisters-in-law, Joyce Ellwood, June Holstein and Lorraine Christianson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is proceeded in death by her husband Earl; her son Paul; two grandchildren, Teresa Dimmitt and Danny Runkel; her parents, Robert and Rubena (Henry) Gilbert; mother and father-in-law, Betsy Ellwood and Lewis Thompson; and her siblings Goldie and Ken Peterson, Pansy and George Crawford, Bob and Arlene Gilbert, Mike and Phyllis Gilbert, and Richard Gilbert.
The family would like to thank Dove Healthcare, Osseo and Mayo Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion shown to our mom.
Funeral services for Marjorie Thompson will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Osseo United Church of Christ. Pastor Julie Garber will officiate with a burial immediately following the service at the Osseo Cemetery. Friends may call on the family during a visitation from 11:00 a.m. the time of service at the church. A luncheon is being provided by the family at the Church following the service at the cemetery.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo is serving the family, 715-597-3711.