Marjory “Marge” Repaal, 86, of Eau Claire, passed away on January 27, 2022.
Marge was born Marjory May Hackford on September 4, 1935, in Snoqualmie, WA, where she lived for 34 years before making her way to Eau Claire, WI.
Marge was a retired nurse, devoted Jehovah’s Witness, a lover of animals, and an avid Packer fan.
Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Repaal; parents, Dorothy and George Hackford; sister, Larraine White; and brother, Donald Hackford.
She leaves behind her brother, Gerald Hackford; four children, Bob McKean, Dena Kelm (Dan), Linda Rowe (Larry), and Jim Cameron; stepchildren, Debbie Repaal, Julie Phippen (Peter), Donna Pieper (Scott), Jim Repaal, and Missy Nelson.
A Jehovah’s Witness service will be held Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI. This service can be viewed on site or virtually via live stream by following the link on Marjory’s obituary at www.chippewavalleycremation.com. A visitation will follow the service from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Celebration of Life Center.
Marge’s family would like to send a special thank you to Jen and Tim Steinburg.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.
