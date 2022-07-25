Marjory “Marj” Myrtle Smith, age 89, of Menomonie, WI passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Comforts of Home Memory Care Facility in Menomonie, WI. Marj took her journey home to the Lord and back to her late husband of 69 years, Howard Smith, with her family and care team lining her bedside and filling her room. Marj persevered until her family reassured her everyone here on Earth would be okay while also giving her permission to surrender to the demon living in her mind, the demon causing her current reality to be filled with absolute terror. The demon’s name was Lewy Body Dementia.

Marj was born on March 11, 1933, in the township of Red Cedar, Dunn County WI to Alfred and Edna (Grundman) Beguhn. She was baptized and confirmed at the Iron Creek Evangelical Church. Marj was the youngest of seven children and the prankster of the family. When in trouble, which according to her that happened often, Marj would climb to the top of the nearest tree where she would stay all day so her mother couldn’t punish her. Marj’s favorite childhood memories was climbing the top of the windmill and jumping off using her mom’s “bumbershoot” (umbrella) to help slow her fall. Marj attended Bountivale Grade School through the eighth grade when she decided to drop-out to help her mother care for their homestead. On September 24, 1948, she met the love of her life, Howard Smith at The Diamond Club on Highway 12 in Menomonie and were married on April 12, 1952, in Stillwater, MN. Together, they had two daughters, Brenda, and Julie.

