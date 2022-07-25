Marjory “Marj” Myrtle Smith, age 89, of Menomonie, WI passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Comforts of Home Memory Care Facility in Menomonie, WI. Marj took her journey home to the Lord and back to her late husband of 69 years, Howard Smith, with her family and care team lining her bedside and filling her room. Marj persevered until her family reassured her everyone here on Earth would be okay while also giving her permission to surrender to the demon living in her mind, the demon causing her current reality to be filled with absolute terror. The demon’s name was Lewy Body Dementia.
Marj was born on March 11, 1933, in the township of Red Cedar, Dunn County WI to Alfred and Edna (Grundman) Beguhn. She was baptized and confirmed at the Iron Creek Evangelical Church. Marj was the youngest of seven children and the prankster of the family. When in trouble, which according to her that happened often, Marj would climb to the top of the nearest tree where she would stay all day so her mother couldn’t punish her. Marj’s favorite childhood memories was climbing the top of the windmill and jumping off using her mom’s “bumbershoot” (umbrella) to help slow her fall. Marj attended Bountivale Grade School through the eighth grade when she decided to drop-out to help her mother care for their homestead. On September 24, 1948, she met the love of her life, Howard Smith at The Diamond Club on Highway 12 in Menomonie and were married on April 12, 1952, in Stillwater, MN. Together, they had two daughters, Brenda, and Julie.
While her husband was drafted into the US Navy, Marj worked with her great grandmother washing dishes at Café Lacourt, helped Ma Larson at Lotwins Bed and Breakfast, popped popcorn at the old Outdoor Theater in Menomonie, and was a housekeeper at the Holiday Manor for 20 years, seven of which working alongside her oldest daughter, Brenda or covering her shifts when she was “under the weather.” Marj retired in 1994 from the University of Wisconsin Stout after working 28 years as a Custodian. She loved cleaning and building relationships with the kids in the dorms while taking great care of Harvey Hall at the time she retired. Following retirement, she volunteered at the American Lutheran Home calling BINGO until she was 80 years old.
Marj was best known for her spunky and spontaneous personality. She loved to have fun, laugh until “tears ran down her leg”, and crack jokes, albeit often spicy in nature. Marj had a heart of gold but if you pushed the right button, she was not afraid to show her “German temper.”
Marj was a long-time member and active volunteer for the United Methodist Church in Menomonie. She was an avid traveler and was most often accompanied by her niece, Audrey Thibado. Together they visited Germany, Australia, London-England to see The Queen and the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace, Scotland, Disney World, and Nashville where she went to the iconic Grand Ole Opry and sat next to Charlie Pride’s wife at the Ryman Auditorium, just to name some of her favorites. She often reminisced about her trips to the Turtle Lake Casino with her brother, Lyle. Marj was a collector of porcelain dolls, a lover of old country music, polka dancing, Amish books, a good cold beer, and ordering many, many treasures from QVC and HSN.
Marj is survived by her daughters Brenda (Gordy) Smith, Julie (Cathy LaCombe) Ulberg both of Menomonie, two sisters, Doris Dahlby of Dressor, and Mildred (Millie) Baxter of Ladysmith. Grandchildren Jeremy (Lisa Ridener) Smith of Chippewa Falls, Jen (Brad) Helmueller of Menomonie, Mat (Mike) Sokup of Menomonie, two step grandchildren Ryan Ulberg and David Ulberg, great-grandchildren Logan and Jackson Smith, and Ryker and Rhett Helmueller and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Howard, her parents, Alfred and Edna Beguhn, stepfather Ray Rasmussen, three sisters, Grace Warren, Alice DeLong, and Helen Amick, her beloved brother, Lyle Beguhn and great-granddaughter Abigail Smith.
Visitation will be held at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI from 9-11 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022. Following the visitation, a graveside service will take place at Christ Lutheran Halverson Cemetery in Menomonie with Pastor Mary Anne Conklin officiating. Family and friends are welcomed back to Olson Funeral Home for a luncheon following the burial.
The family would like to thank the Comforts of Home Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice staff for taking such great care of Marj in her final days. Dementia is a troubling and persistent disease but your compassion and care for her well-being gave the family much needed peace about her passing.