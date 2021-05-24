Mark Steven Ackerman, 62, of Spooner, passed away on May 11th, 2021 from health issues.
He was born on September 11th, 1958, in Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI, to Edward and Margaret Ackerman. He was the youngest of the ten siblings.
A regular Tom Sawyer, Mark Ackerman spent his childhood years fishing under bridges, having BB gun fights, and hitching rides on trains. He grew up in a neighborhood full of kids, and would ride his bike all over.
As a young adult, he became one of the first people to graduate the Trucking Course at CVTC, and began driving a Semi for his father’s Business, “E.A. Ackerman Dairy Products.” In 1985, after becoming a new husband and soon-to-be dad, he purchased the business from his father, Edward Ackerman. During his leadership, the company went from a close to bankrupt business to one that was known throughout the industry for its capability and reliability. The saying in the industry went “If Ackerman couldn’t do it, no one could.” He had a tenacity for the business.
As an entrepreneur, he was always looking for investments and opportunities. In 2014, he started a Business of renting out cottages on Sanibel Island, Florida, with the crown jewel being “The Driftwood Inn.” He loved the gulf.
He was known in the Spooner community for being gracious, giving, and always helping out. He thought of his employees as a family, and went beyond that of a boss to help them out in personal times. But he looked beyond the scope of his community to help those overseas, donating a well and a roof in a small town in Haiti, so they could have fresh clean water and a place to worship.
Mark Ackerman married his wife and lifelong business partner, Bridget Ackerman, on December 7th, 1985. He had three kids, Cassandra Ackerman-King, Edward Ackerman, and Matthew Ackerman. His grandchildren are Charlotte King, Fiona King, Theodore Ackerman, and Beau Ackerman. These are his survivors, whom he all loved and cherished.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Margaret Ackerman, his brothers Mike and Pat Ackerman, and his sisters Marie Ackerman-Ann and Susie Ackerman.
Visitation will be from 9:00am to 11:00am on the 29th at the Immaculate Conception Parish — 1712 Highland Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Funeral to follow at 11am. The reception will be held at the VFW Post 7232 — 2900 W Folsom St, Eau Claire, WI 54703.
