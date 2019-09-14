Mark Arndt

Mark W. Arndt, 92, formerly of Augusta, died peacefully in his sleep with his wife at his side on Thursday morning, Sept. 12, 2019, at the home of his daughter Paula and her husband. His only grandson and his family were visiting and also in the home at the time.
Mark Wolfgang Arndt was born Nov. 2, 1926, in rural Augusta. He was the son of Alvin and Amalia “Mollie” (Wolfgang) Arndt. Mark attended the Dells Country School and graduated from Augusta High School in 1945. He was a life long baptized and confirmed member of Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta.
Mark farmed with his parents until 1961, when he married Maxine Johnson on May 27th. at Grace Lutheran Church. The couple lived in Augusta, where they raised their 2 daughters and until his retirement he had worked on the road crew for Eau Claire County. For the past 3 and half years Mark and Maxine had made their home on the Sobotta cattle ranch in rural Whitehall.
Marked loved the outdoors whether it was cutting wood, gardening, fishing, hunting or picking berries. He loved animals and especially horses and cats.
Mark will be dearly missed by Maxine, his loving and devoted wife of 58 years; 2 daughters, Paula and Ronald Sobotta of Whitehall, Brenda Cullen of Houlton; grandson, James (Amanda) Cullen and granddaughter Aubrey all of New Richmond; sister-in-law, Dorothy Arndt of Augusta; and special friends, Andrew, Hannah, Rebekah and Benjamin Ritter that affectionately call Mark “Grandpa.” Mark was preceded in death by his parents; 2 infant sisters; 2 brothers, Donald Arndt and Gerald “Gary” and Adeline Arndt; and 2 premature sons.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday with Pastor Jonathan Wessel officiating. Burial will be in the East Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. The family is assisted by the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.