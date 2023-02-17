Mark Anthony Bates, age 54, of Hudson, Wisconsin, died surrounded by love after a courageous battle with cancer on February 14, 2023, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN. Mark was born on January 26, 1969, in Durand, Wisconsin, to Arthur and Lila (Hofacker) Bates. He was raised on the family farm and attended Elmwood High School and graduated in 1987. It was there he met the love of his life, Jennifer. He went on to study Soil Science and Agronomy at UW-River Falls and graduated in 1991.

He immediately went to work for Land O’ Lakes as an agronomist helping farmers with their seed, chemical and fertilizer selections. He was based out of several locations throughout the years, including a Co-Op in Abbotsford, Wisconsin, Farmers Union Co-Op in Menomonie, Wisconsin, Precision Ag Co-Op in Ellsworth, Wisconsin, and Countryside Co-Op in Ellsworth, Wisconsin. He was very successful in this position and often won rewards and recognition for being one of the top salesman. Many of his clients also became his life-long friends. Also during this time, he purchased his own first farm immediately after college near Eau Galle, Wisconsin, and began his true passion of farming outside of his agronomy career. He continued to grow his farming operation as he continued to work. He worked closely with his beloved mom, who also maintained a farming operation, and the two of them became business partners in later years.

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Bates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you