Mark L. Brantner, 89, of Eau Claire passed away Wed, February 10th, at Grace Woodlands with family by his side. He was born March 26, 1931 to Leopold and Theresa (Pichler) Brantner in rural Pepin County. He attended and graduated from Sacred Heart School at Lima and then helped on the family farm and hauled milk part time until his parents retired and brother Bernard purchased the farm. Mark was employed at the Bauer Built retread plant for 33 years moving into Plant Manager after a few years. He loved to travel, go dancing, play cards and put puzzles together.
Mark married Luticia Fedie on October 18, 1955 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rock Falls. They were blessed with two sons, Steven and Gerald. Luticia passed away in July of 1971.
Mark met and later married Rita (Brantner) Bauer August 4, 1973 at Sacred Heart Church in Mondovi. They lived in Mondovi for 28 years and then moved to Eau Claire in 2001. He was an active member of St. James the Greater parish and participated in several ministries there. He was always available to help family and friends or anyone needing help.
He is survived by his wife Rita, their children; Steve (Sharon) Brantner, Gerald (Maria) Brantner, Connie Bushman, Patrice Hines, Lisa Bauer and son-in-law Randy (Judy) Norrish. Grandchildren are Stacie (Adam) Minix, Kelly (Craig) Carlson, Adam Brantner, Heather (Hickori) West, Erin (Caleb) Johnson, Geralyn Carlson, Rachel (Adam) Nixdorf, Scott (Kim) Norrish, Brad (Alea) Norrish, Holly Norrish, Brit (Katie) Bushman, Matt Bushman, Becky Bushman, Rob Hines, Jenny Hines and 14 great-grandchildren plus one on the way. He is also leaving behind many special nieces and nephews who loved Uncle Markie.
Preceding him in death are his parents, first wife Luticia, daughter Jane Norrish, son-in-law Steve Bushman, brothers Richard, Romie, Julius, Bernard, sisters Pauline, Helen and infant siblings George, Matthew and Emma.
Visitation will be Sunday, Feb 21st, from 4 to 7 PM at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn, West Chapel, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire. Masks and social distancing will be required. Rosary will be at 7 PM. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, Feb 22nd, at St. James the Greater Church, Eau Claire, with Fr. Tom Kreig officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed on St James’ YouTube channel https://youtu.be/PYWPt53hHNk at 11:00 a.m. and will be available for later viewing via St James’ website. Inurnment will be at a later date at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Mondovi.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St James the Greater or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
The family wishes to thank Mayo Hospital and Grace Woodlands for their loving care on his final journey.
Mark considered his greatest blessing was being a Husband, Dad, Grandpa and Friend.