My sweetheart, Mark S. Coyle, 72, of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire as a result of treatments for cancer.

Mark was born July 20, 1950 in Omaha, Neb., the son of William and Delores (Drazkowski) Coyle and grew up in Eau Claire, where he graduated from Regis High School, class of ‘68. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and saw duty on the aircraft carrier, the USS John F. Kennedy then worked at Phillips Plastics in Eau Claire as a robotics specialist for 32 years.

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Coyle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you