Mark Steven Hanson, 62, of Chippewa Falls, died at home on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 after a 15-month battle with metastatic kidney cancer. Until the end, he fought with “guts, grace and gratitude.”

He was born in Eau Claire, WI on September 30, 1960, to Carol (Miller) and John Hanson. He attended Chippewa Falls High School, and Chippewa Valley Technical College, where he earned a degree with Honors in Police Science and Certification as a Law Enforcement Officer. He later graduated from UW-Madison with a Certification in Public Management. Mark married Joann Keyeski on May 10, 1986 and the two settled in Chippewa Falls where they grew their family.