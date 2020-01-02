Mark Kazda

Mark A. Kazda, 65, of Jim Falls, formerly of Warfordsburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly at home after a lengthy illness on December 29, 2019.
He was born September 16, 1954 in Eau Claire to Russell and Gloria (Dudenhoefer) Kazda.
Mark served in the US Army from August 29, 1975 until his honorable discharge on August 28, 1978. He then served in the Army Reserves for another seven years.
He owned and operated his own business for many years, B.B. Express Welding in Warfordsburg, PA. In 2009 he retired and moved back to Wisconsin to be close to family.
In his spare time Mark loved riding motorcycle, fishing, hunting, boating, being in the outdoors and was a member of American Legion Post 53. He was always willing to help anybody that needed it.
Mark is survived by his sons, Eric and Craig Kazda of Harrisburg, PA; parents, Gloria and Russ of Chippewa Falls; sisters, Darsha (Dick) Helgerson of Ladysmith, WI and Stephanie (Tom) Kuchta of Prior Lake, MN; nieces, Megan (Jeremy) Hinde of New London, WI and Tanya (Kelly) Sruck of Alexandria, MN; nephews, Brian Helgerson of Honolulu, HI, Nicholas Kuchta of AK, and Karl Kuchta of Chaska, MN; 1 great-niece; 3 great-nephews; many cousins, aunt and uncle John and Loretta (Dudenhoefer) Keebler of Eau Claire, WI; uncle, Jack Dudenhoefer of Austin, TX; aunt, Sharon Weeks of Chippewa Falls, WI; and special dog companion, Uzi.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Chad; grandparents, Dell and Adolph Kazda and Florence and Hallie Dudenhoefer; aunt, Janet (Stanley) Veocks and her first husband, Jerry Scheidler.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, with Rev. Carl Trapani officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, with military honors provided by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.
