Mark Kohlhepp

Over the course of fifty three years, Mark acquired many titles: son, cousin, friend, husband, father, marine, but his proudest title was Grandpa.
Mark was born on March 5, 1968 to Karen and Nyles Kohlhepp, the youngest of four brothers. Mark played many sports growing up, but excelled in wrestling at Memorial High. Mark married his wife Kerry on April 13, 1988. Following their marriage, Mark joined the HMLA 367 squadron of the Marine Corps in October of 1988. Mark served two tours: Desert Shield and Desert Storm, along with deployments to Japan, and Korea. Mark was honorably discharged in December of 1994 with the rank of Sergeant.
Mark was defined by familial ties, often serving as a pillar of stability through all hardships. Mark’s steadfast, and loyal nature was exhibited through his actions. Mark was the first to drop everything to help someone in need.
Outside of his service to others, Mark could be found anywhere there was water. Growing up, Mark spent much of his youth at the Kohlhepp family cabin in Chetek, Wisconsin, boating, skiing, or getting into shenanigans with his cousins. Marks dream was to settle down with a home on a lake, and gained his slice of heaven in Holcombe, Wisconsin.
Mark spent the last few years living on the lake with his wife of 33 years, and cherishing time with his grandson — Cooper. Mark is survived by his wife — Kerry, children — Jessica and Joshua, brother — Kent, sister — Kelli, best friend/brother — Tadd, extended family, close friends, his brothers of HMLA 367 and most importantly, his grandson — Cooper.
Marks celebration of life will be held at Westgate Sportsman Club on July 24, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Mark will be laid to rest with a private ceremony at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Mark will receive full military honors.
