Mark A. Lund, age 71, beloved husband of Candyce, passed away in his home in Cleghorn, WI, on Thursday June 2, 2022, from pancreatic cancer. Mark was born on October 19, 1950, to Arthur and Helen Lund. He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1968 and District One Technical Institute in 1970. He worked for his father at Lund’s Auto Sales and Salvage for many years before starting his own businesses: Northland Auto Body, Northland Custom Cycle, and Mark Lund Enterprises.
Mark thoroughly enjoyed restoring wrecked cars, trucks and motorcycles, but his real love was muscle cars, especially Ford Mustangs. After his esophageal cancer battle in 2013, he built Zeldaa, a custom 1967 Fastback Mustang. When it was finished, he competed and won awards in various car shows and Mustang-only shows around the country.
Mark is survived by his wife of 50 years, Candyce; their children, Andy (Sheryl) Lund of Cleghorn and Amy (Ben) Reiten of Poplar; grandchildren, Hayden and Makenna Lund, Caleb and Natalie Reiten; brother, Wilson Lund of Cleghorn; and sister, Carmen Dunham of Chippewa Falls; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Don) Solfest of Eleva; eight nephews and one spit-fire niece. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters-in-law, Arlyss Lund and Carla Edison.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 13, at 11:00 a.m. at Eleva Lutheran Church, with Pastor Karen Ressel officiating. A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 12, at Eleva Lutheran Church from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Visitation will continue on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place immediately following the service at East Bennett Valley Cemetery.
Please direct any memorials in Mark’s honor to East Bennett Valley Church, PO Box 6, Eleva, WI 54738.
Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi, WI, assisted with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Lund as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.