Mark Howard Roemer, 69, died peacefully at his home in Bozeman, MT, on Monday, November 29, 2021, under the care of Hospice. Mark had struggled with a number of health issues the past few years.
Mark was born on February 26, 1952, in Sparta, WI, to Howard W. and Margaret M. (Vedvik) Roemer. As a young child, Mark moved with his parents to a number of small towns throughout Wisconsin, and finally to Fall Creek when he was 16 years old. Mark was a gifted high school athlete and earned varsity letters in four sports while in high school. He graduated from Fall Creek High School in 1970.
Mark attended the University of Wisconsin — Eau Claire, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin — Madison. In 1975, Mark followed his dreams to Montana where he fell in love with Big Sky’s majestic Lone Mountain, powder-covered ski slopes and warm-hearted residents. Mark was an avid skier and thoroughly enjoyed spending his afternoons on the slopes. For two years, Mark worked at Big Sky Resort, before beginning a 43-year career in the insurance industry.
Mark was the sole insurance agent in Big Sky when he began his new career. Within a short period, he held policies on the majority of Big Sky’s full-time residents. Mark’s business motto was very simple, “I know the people I insure, and I care about them.” As the business grew, he began serving new customers in the Belgrade and West Yellowstone communities, while never losing focus on his insureds. In 1991, Mark and his partner, Jackie Ralston, purchased an insurance agency in Belgrade, which they renamed Central Insurance Agency. Mark’s success in the insurance industry continued to grow. In 1991, Mark was named the Montana Professional Insurance Agent of the Year for his contributions to the insurance industry. In 1992, Mark earned the National Professional Agent of the Year Award. Mark and Jackie also earned numerous annual sales achievement awards from various insurance companies. Mark served as President of Professional Insurance Agents of Montana from 1992-1993. He also played a vital role in training and mentoring new insurance agents throughout the State of Montana. In 2006, he became the sole owner of Central Insurance Agency, which continued to set the example for exemplary customer service. Finally at age 67, Mark decided to retire from the insurance business, having established a true legacy for other agents to follow.
Mark married the love of his life, and life-partner, Ellie Rothing, on August 12, 2021. They had previously enjoyed 25 years together prior to their long-awaited marriage. Mark and Ellie loved to travel, and their adventures included trips to sporting events across the United States, as well as travels to Australia, Bahamas, Belize, France, and Mexico.
Mark had an infectious smile, amazing personality, and was well loved by everyone. He also cared deeply and believed strongly in giving back to the communities in which he worked and lived. He served on the Belgrade Rural Revolving Loan Fund Committee, President of the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce, President of the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, and President of various condominium associations. He was also an active member in the Bobcat Booster Club and Belgrade Masonic Lodge #68. In addition, Mark was an avid golfer and long-time member of Riverside Country Club, where he served on a variety of board positions. He also enjoyed bowling and participated in weekly bowling leagues.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marcia D. Connelly. He is survived by his wife, Ellie, and brother, Robert (Janet) Roemer of Eau Claire, WI. Two stepsons, Jake Rothing of Belgrade, and Ryan Rothing of Big Sky. Two nephews, Christopher Connelly, Corpus Christi, TX, and Michael Roemer of Eau Claire, WI. He is further survived by two aunts, three cousins, and many wonderful friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the ASPCA or a charity of your choice.
