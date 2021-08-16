Mark E. Rossow, 49, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, with his loving family by his side, While under hospice care. Mark was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and great uncle.
Mark was born and raised in Eau Claire, WI, on June 1, 1972. He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High school and continued to receive his associates degree in electronics from CVTC and his Bachelor’s Degree in computer science from UWEC.
Mark met the love of his life Leslie Kohn, 32 years ago through his family and were married on October 11, 1997 and had three beautiful children. Mark worked most of his adult life for several computer companies, SGI, Cray, and lastly Intel.
He enjoyed playing and watching his daughter Nicole play basketball, his daughter Hannah waterski, and traveling with his son, Justin. His family did many things together including camping, boating, downhill skiing/snowboarding. Mark loved playing his guitar, racing with his Mazda RX8 and golfing. He was also an active member of Momentum Fitness and loved doing workouts and competitions with his friends.
Mark is survived by his wife Leslie Rossow; his children, Justin, Hannah and Nicole Rossow; Father, Gary (Lori) Rossow; sisters, Linda (Dennis) Lee, Cheryl (Steve) Berg, Julie (Bill) Trescher, Laurie (Tim) Swissdorf; brothers, David (Nancy) Rossow,; Father-in-Law, Larry Kohn; Sisters-in-law, Kristen (Leland) Christenson and Sheri (Mike) Lawson; along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Mark is preceded in death by his mother, Beverly A. Rossow; Mother-in-Law, Betty Kohn; grandparents, Alvina and Alfred Nelson, Melvida and Arthur Rossow; Uncle, Jim Rossow; Cousins, Dale and Andrew Nelson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI. Burial will immediately follow the service at Brunswick Cemetery in the Town of Brunswick. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and again from 9-11a.m. Wednesday, prior to service, all at the Celebration of Life Center.
Thank you to the Eau Claire Memorials Girls Basketball team, Lake Altoona Ski Sprites, Momentum Fitness and Intel for their continued support and all that they have done for Mark and his family. The family is very thankful for all thoughts, prayers and gestures.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.