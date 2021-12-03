Mark Schaaf died peacefully on November 29th at his home in Minneapolis, MN due to cancer. Mark was born on June 12, 1971 and raised in Eau Claire, WI. Mark graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1990 and received his Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from UW Eau Claire in 1994. While at the university he was a life member of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity.
Mark began his business career with Tele-com, Yellowbook, and most recently with KC Associates as marketing manager.
Mark was an avid Viking and Gopher fan, he also enjoyed traveling to many places with Spain being a favorite. His true passion was boating with Mike and his many friends on the St. Croix River. Good times and great memories for Mark. Mark will be remembered for his zest for life and a smile that lit up any room.
He is survived by his partner, Mike Waldstein, parents John and Nancy Schaaf, sister Sara Jappinen, her husband Mark, and their children Samantha and Isaac. Also many other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W Grand Avenue, Eau Claire, WI on Saturday, December 18 at 2:00 pm. Masks required. Visitation and lunch following the service. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, January 29 at 12-4:00 pm at St. Croix Yacht Club at Sunny Side Marina, 6413 St. Croix Trail, Stillwater, MN.
Memorials preferred to YMCA Camp Manitou, Grace Lutheran Church and St. Croix Yacht Club in Stillwater, MN.
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Schaaf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.