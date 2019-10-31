Mark Schoonover

On Monday, October 28, 2019, Mark Thomas Schoonover, age 65, passed away surrounded by the love of his family at his home on Island Lake. He courageously battled melanoma cancer over the last several months.
On January 15, 1954, Mark was born in Eau Claire, WI to Tom and Marilyn Schoonover. The family moved to Cornell, which became home to Mark for the next twenty years. Upon graduation from Cornell High School in 1972, he sought employment at the Cornell Paper Mill. In the fall of 1974 Mark became a student at UW-Eau Claire and the following summer he was accepted into AVROC, Naval Aviation Officer Candidate School, at the Pensacola Naval Air Station. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Geology and Geography, Mark finished his training at Pensacola as an A-6 Bombardier Navigator. He was assigned to VA-145 on the Aircraft Carrier USS Ranger which was stationed at Whidbey Island, WA. Mark was five times over the Centurion mark for landing traps on the USS Ranger with an additional 100 traps aboard the USS Saratoga. By 1990 he retired from active duty but continued in the Naval Reserve as a Commander. Mark’s Navy career gave him lasting friendships and incredible experiences that he was deeply proud of. Mark spent a short time working with his father at Hobbs Supply Company in Eau Claire before becoming a Subway restaurant franchisee.
On August 5, 2005, Mark married Traci Zwiefelhofer and together they raised Abigail, cherishing their time together. Abigail was the twinkle in Mark’s eye. Mark gladly shared his love, curiosity and knowledge of the outside world with his family. His passion for flying, like his father’s, gave him many opportunities for new adventures. He enjoyed hunting grouse, deer and fishing in the remote Canadian wilderness. Mark was a generous, kind and thoughtful man always willing to give his time and talent to his family, friends and community. Faith was a big part of Mark’s life and that was exemplified by his service to St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
Mark is survived by his wife, Traci, and his daughter, Abigail; also by his mother, Marilyn of Eau Claire; his sisters, Cheryl of Eau Claire, Jan (Ken) Sharp and children Jenny, Sam and Chloe of Lakewood, WA, Kris (Karen Kilsdonk) of Hartland, WI, Wendy (Chuck) Kessler and children Grace and Sophia of Edina, MN; his in-laws, Marion and James Zwiefelhofer of Bloomer; sister-in-law Tammy (Steve) Niebling and children Michael and Carter of Gilbert, AZ; and his brother-in-law Tom (Michele Eberle) Zwiefelhofer of Chetek, WI.
Mark is preceded in death by his father, Tom Schoonover.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at Saint Paul’s Catholic Church, 1210 Main Street, Bloomer, WI 54724, with Father Victor Feltes celebrating the Mass. Burial with Military Honors rendered by the Bloomer American Legion & VFW will immediately follow at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery in Bloomer. Visitation will be held from 4-7:30 p.m. Sunday at The Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI 54720. A Christian vigil service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue from 12-1 p.m. Monday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer.
Memorials are preferred to St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family.