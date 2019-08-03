Mark Seidling

Mark A. Seidling, 53, of Eau Claire passed away surrounded by family on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System – Eau Claire.
Mark was born to Norman and Gretchen (Eben) Seidling on February 9, 1966, in Eau Claire. He spent his childhood years as part of the Drum and Bugle Corps. He graduated from North High School. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. Following the military, he met the love of his life and raised a family. Mark worked in construction for many years. In 2001, he got a job with the City of Eau Claire and worked with them for 18 years. Mark was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed motorcycles and doing yard work. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Deborah; three daughters: Melissa (Phillip) Woodford, Nicole Steinke, and Rachel Seidling; grandchildren: Jayden, Collin, Kyleigh, Karson, and Mayahna; mother Gretchen Seidling; siblings: Randy (Jeri) Seidling, Pat (Tammi) Seidling, Jim Seidling, and Lisa Devine; and siblings-in-law: Bill (Annette) Jochum, Bob Jochum, Mary Rader, Mike Jochum, Tom (Cathy) Jochum, Tim (Mollie) Jochum, Terri (Al) Davis, Sandy (Rob) Reinhold, and Cyndi Zurek. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Mark was preceded in death by his father Norman, parents-in-law Alton and Delores Jochum, brother-in-law Rodney Rader and sister-in-law Kathy Jochum.
Funeral service will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.