Mark G. Simonson, age 62, of Colfax, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at his home.
Mark was born August 13, 1959, in Menomonie, WI, to Melvin and Elaine (Flynn) Simonson. He grew up in the Boyceville area and graduated from Boyceville High School in 1977. Mark graduated from UW-Stout in 1981 with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Industrial Technology.
Mark married Christine James on July 17, 1982. They had three children. He worked at 3M for exactly 25 years, retiring early at the age of 55 to use his time to do the things that he loved. Mark and Chris enjoyed many motorcycle trips with family and friends, and were able to travel to 49 states. Most often, if you couldn’t find Mark at his brother’s shop modifying or tinkering with some project, he could be found helping anyone with a need or special project. He also actively served at their church, helping with snow removal, maintenance, and greeting everyone with a smile. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and getting family and friends together for annual fall hayrides and holiday celebrations. Mark will be remembered for his innovation, for always lending a helping hand, and his love for his family.
Mark is survived by his wife, Christine Simonson; two sons, Bradley (Darcy) Simonson and Michael (Kristen) Simonson; one daughter, Sara (Cody) Hegeman; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by one brother, John (Becky) Simonson; one sister, Susan (Bud) Gilbertson; many nieces, a nephew, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Elaine Simonson.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI, with Pastor Christopher Ames officiating. There will be a visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home and one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Colfax, WI.