Mark M. Smith, 58, of rural Fairchild, passed away at his home Thursday evening, March 12, 2020, in the loving care of his devoted wife and in the presence of his large and loving family.
Mark was born Aug. 15, 1961, in Eau Claire to Glenn and Fern (Barka) Smith. He was raised in Osseo and graduated from Osseo-Fairchild High School in 1979. Mark had worked in Colorado and New Hampshire, and after returning to Wisconsin had worked at Whitehall Specialties. Prior to 2007 when ill health forced his retirement, he had enjoyed 5 years of employment at Nortech Industries in Augusta. While at Nortech he met Rebecca Medina and the couple later married on May 2, 2009, in Osseo.
Mark will be dearly missed by his loving wife Rebecca; 3 step sons, Levi (Amber) Robb, Nick (Audrey) Charlo all of Osseo, Greg (Heather) Jackson of Georgia; 2 step daughters, Crystal (Bill) Rovik of Montana, Karen (Tim) Nardone of Michigan; several grandchildren of which Rico, Avery and Mathew were his buddies; 5 brothers, Terry of Whitehall, Gregory (Cindy) of Racine, Dennis (Danette) of Osseo, Jeff (Jeanie) of Fairchild, Thomas of Osseo; 4 sisters, Brenda (Tom) Johnson of Osseo, Joan (Douglas) Scheffer of Humbird, Valerie (Charles) Anderson of Strum, Patricia Kittelson of Osseo; sisters-in-law, Shirley Smith of Northwood, NH, Mary Kay Smith of Whitehall; aunts, Norma Sieg of Portage, Carol Passitori of Port St. Lucy, FL; several nieces and nephews. Mark was preceded in death by his father Glenn in 1985; mother Fern in 2001; sister Judith Ann Smith; and brothers, Michael Smith and infant twins Darell and Darwin Smith.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Services will be private.
