Eau Claire -- Mark Henry Van Helden, 67, of Eau Claire, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the home of his stepdaughter.
Mark was born April 21, 1953, in Eau Claire, Wis., to Henry and Ruth (Bollman) Van Helden.
He was previously married to Janice Helgestad and later, Audree Fremstad.
Mark passed away due to congestive heart failure and COPD. He fought these illnesses for many years and passed away peacefully with his two stepdaughters present. Mark worked for several decades as a manager for Kmart and then switched jobs and worked for Hutchinson Technologies. Mark was fondly loved by his family and friends and will be remembered for his humor, cooking/grilling, photography, downhill skiing, golf game, jet skiing, puzzle skills, love for his dogs and joy in feeding the birds in his backyard.
Mark is survived by two sons, Phillip (Nicole) Van Helden of De Pere, Wis. and Joe (Becky) Hallum of Eau Claire, Wis.; two stepdaughters, Alisha (Stephen) Rylander of Glen Ellyn, Ill. and Amanda (John) Koutney of Elk Mound, Wis.; three sisters, Nancy (Michael) Sabatke of Eau Claire, Kathy Schmit of Bemidji, Minn. and Faith (Byron) Bogstad of Eau Claire; ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Stephen Schmit, nephew, Eric Schmit and brother-in-law, Randy Gruhlke.
Funeral services (with COVID-19 guidelines) will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Pentecostal Assembly Church (9 9th Ave. Eau Claire) with Pastor Josh Anderson officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the funeral.
Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 53 and VFW Post 7232
