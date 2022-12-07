Marlene H. Adrian peacefully went to sleep in the Lord Jesus Christ at her home Sunday morning, December 4. She was one of eight children born to Clarence and Helen (Zell) Voss of Eau Claire, WI. She was born on January 26, 1933.
She attended Eau Claire High School and later, married Charles (Chuck) D. Adrian of New Auburn, WI in August 1950. They resided in Eau Claire until 1955 when they relocated to Milwaukee, WI. Upon Chuck’s death in 1959, Marlene moved her family back to Eau Claire in 1963 after experiencing a car accident in Milwaukee that nearly claimed her life. The accident left her with multiple permanent injuries. She regained enough strength to allow her to later work at Mount Washington Home as a Dietary Aide. Her handicaps eventually forced her into an early retirement while in her early 50s.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles D. Adrian, four brothers: Darrell Voss, Charles Voss, James Voss and Douglas Voss and two sisters: Patty Voss and Joan Voss.
She is survived by one brother, Terry Voss, of Eau Claire, her four daughters: Debra L. Adrian of Altoona, WI; Diana L. Adrian of Siren, WI; Marla J. Adrian of Altoona, WI; and Sheree A. Ruff (Brian) of Altoona and her two grandchildren: Kevin C. Mesiar of Onalaska, WI; and Carrie L. Mesiar of Arena, WI.
There will be a private interment service on Friday, December 9 at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire. Pastor Kevin Kuehmichel of the Chippewa Valley Seventh-Day Adventist Church will be presiding.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire is assisting the family.