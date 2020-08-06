Marlene “Toni” Faith (Blocker) Flaig, 85, was called home to her heavenly Father on Sunday morning, August 2, 2020, while surrounded by loving family at her home, The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona, WI.
She was born on March 12, 1935 in Springfield, MN to the late Louis Frederick and Caroline Edna (Nelson) Blocker. Toni graduated from Springfield High School in 1953. Soon after, she married her high school sweetheart, Gilbert “Gil” Flaig (1933-2019). Together, they had four sons who are one of Toni’s greatest blessings.
Toni’s life was defined by her strong faith and great love for family. She grew up babysitting the neighborhood children, many of which remained close friends throughout her life. Toni was proud to have worked at a local bank, and later used those skills to help her grandchildren with their math homework. As her middle name implies, God was at the center of everything that she did. She was active in her churches, St. William’s, St. Tim’s and St. Olaf, teaching pre-marriage classes, first communion classes and Sunday school. Toni had the gift of hospitality. From opening her household to the neighbor kids, to gathering friends to play cards, to extraordinary Christmas celebrations, she was happiest when her house or cabin was filled with loved ones. Along with spending quality time with her 12 grandchildren, her favorite hobbies were baking, playing cards and sewing Christmas stockings and baby blankets.
She will be remembered for her generous and caring ways by her sons and their spouses, Rolf (Amy) of Duluth, MN; Ryan of Eau Claire, WI; Jeff (Lisa) of Chippewa Falls, WI; and Quin (Carrie) of Duluth, MN; twelve grandchildren, Allison, Erin, Ben, Collin, Brynn, Melissa, Molly, Josh, Caroline, Brendan, Kieran and Colleen; many other family members and friends.
Toni was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Gil, last October.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens and Mayo Clinic Hospice.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until Noon on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93). A private family Mass will be held at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire. Burial will be held in Springfield, MN at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory in Eau Claire is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be given to Toni’s favorite charities. We encourage you to send a condolence to the family by visiting our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com. But also please send a card, note or letter including a favorite memory or story of Toni. Send the card to the funeral home if you do not know the family address (4611 Commerce Valley Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701).
The visitation will be held in accordance with government and funeral home COVID-19 guidelines which can be found under our obituary tab at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.