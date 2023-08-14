Geissler, Marlene photo.jpg

Marlene “Marni”, A. Geissler, 88 of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday, August 9 at Our House Senior Living — Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.

Marni was born December 4, 1934, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Vernon and Pauline (Turany) Geissler.

