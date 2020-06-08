Marlene Hanson

Marlene E. (Micheels) Hanson, age 79, of Roberts, WI, and formerly of Ridgeland, WI, went home to her heavenly father on June 5, 2020, in the care of Regions Hospital. She was born May 25, 1941 and raised by George and Hazel Hoig. Marlene grew up in the Wheeler, WI, area and graduated from Boyceville High School. She married Frederich Micheels on December 23, 1961. They had one son, Jeff, and farmed together south of Ridgeland until Frederich’s death in 1996.
Marlene earned a bachelor’s degree in education and taught third grade at St. Paul’s Catholic School in Bloomer, WI, for 35 years. She retired in 2003, and after a courtship that started through mutual friends and over pickled beets, “Pickles” married Eugene (Gene) Hanson, Sr., on June 21, 2003, at Cross Lutheran Church. Together they cherished all of their grandchildren, fed and watched the birds, and gardened for many happy years near Ridgeland while attending Cross Lutheran Church in Roberts, WI.
In 2018, Marlene and Gene moved to Roberts, where Marlene continued her reputation as the “Cookie Lady,” sharing her talent and generosity with her neighbors, friends, family, and church. It is difficult to estimate how many hundreds of ice-cream buckets full of cookies she had baked or how many gallons of soup she shared. Marlene was known for a biting sense of humor and an art for telling a story. She will be missed by many.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Gene Hanson; son, Jeff (Roxie) Micheels of Ridgeland; step-daughter, Carla (John) Cornwall of Amery, WI; step-son, Gene Jr. (Rena) Hanson of Roberts; grandchildren: Addyson and Dominic Micheels; Brittany Barkholtz; and Alex, Michael, Jake, and Grace Hanson; brother, Merlin (Patty) Anderson of Wheeler; sister, Millie (Dave) Theilmann of Rosemount, MN; nieces, nephews, and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband; and brother, Ted McCuen, Sr.
Visitation will be held at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Cross Lutheran Church in Roberts, WI, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends are welcome at the church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Please bring and wear a mask to the visitations and service. Social distancing measures will be in place to ensure the health of all.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com