Marlene May Krueger died on January 2, 2021, at her home.
She was born May 25, 1936 to Henry and Irma (Muenchow) Kromrey in Eau Claire County, WI. Marlene was baptized and confirmed at St Paul’s Lutheran Church, Fall Creek. She attended school at Fall Creek and graduated from high school in 1954. On October 6, 1956, Marlene married James H. Krueger at St Paul’s Lutheran Church, Fall Creek. Prior to her marriage she was employed at the office of UniRoyal, Eau Claire. The couple lived in Whitewater, WI and Necedah, WI before moving to Winneconne in 1962. After raising her family, she was employed in the office of Ingersoll (formerly J.I. Case) for 20 years (1977-1997).
Marlene is survived by: her husband, Jim, who she was married to for 64 years, and had liked since kindergarten; daughter, Debra; two sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne and Janine, Allan and Cindy; two grandsons, Matthew (Linda) Krueger and Wesley (Vanny) Krueger; three granddaughters, Stephanie Krueger (Steve Acheson), Christian Krueger, Hannah Krueger; four great-grandsons, Alex Ruetten, Benjamin Krueger, Aldo Acheson, Dylan Krueger; one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Krueger. Marlene is further survived by three nephews and families; Bruce (Cheryl) Wathke, Ralph Wathke, Gary (Patti) Wathke.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Elijah James Krueger; a sister and brother-in-law, Ramona and Harvey Wathke.
Marlene loved gardening and enjoyed polka dancing and being with her family. She liked to travel and saw most of the U.S., including Hawaii and Alaska. Marlene also went on many cruises and traveled to several countries abroad.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, January 9, 2021, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church 8 S. 4th St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Mark Albrecht officiating. Burial will follow in the Winneconne Cemetery. Mueller Funeral Home-Winneconne is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to specially thank Drs. Peter Johnson, Richard Kiefer, Zahid Dar and the staff of Vince Lombardi Cancer Center at Aurora Medical Center. They also wish to thank Phil and Molly Johnson and Jan Hillman for all of the care and concern shown to Marlene and Jim.
