Pierson, Marlene M. (Kuester), 82 yrs young went with her lord on July 15, 2019.
Loving Bradley (Christine) Hermanson, Steven (Sandy) Hermanson, Kathy Hermanson and Ronald (Terrie) Hermanson. Cherished Grandma to 11, Great grandma to 13 and Great-Great Grandmas to 4. Preceded in death by husband Gerald Pierson; Father Helmer, Mother Sophia and 2 sisters Sharely & Arla Jean. Sadly missed by sister Barbara (Vernon) Shelley, Nephew & nieces Mike, Kim, Jody, Peggy, Cindy (Barnhardt) & Kelly Farrell, their children & other relatives & friends.
Memorial service at Max A Sass & son. 1515 W. Oklahoma Ave. Milwaukee On July 20, 2019. Gathering from 1p-3p with service to follow.