Marlene Joan Wendt (Dehnke), age 84 went home to meet her Lord and Maker Sunday September 12, 2021. She passed away in the loving arms of her daughter very peacefully at home. She was born December 23rd 1936 to Valeria and Henry Dehnke (Aude) in Eau Claire, WI at Luther Hospital. She was raised on the family farm in the town of Lincoln with her 3 brothers and sister. She was baptized at home and confirmed at Bears Grass St Peters Lutheran Church in the town of Lincoln. She graduated from Augusta High school in 1953 and furthered her education at Chippewa Valley Technical College pursuing a degree in Business.
She marred the love of her life Gerald F. Wendt July 4th 1959. Marlene and Gerald (Jerry) fell in love at SM Supply Company where she was a secretary and he was a salesman. He would frequent the water fountain near her office until he found enough courage to ask her out on a date. Together they raised two beautiful children Jeffery Gerald Wendt and Jamie Joan Wendt. They owned and operated GW Electric Supply Company until his retirement in 1997. They wintered in Southwest Florida upon building a beautiful family home and loved the warmth when they could enjoy it. They loved traveling for business and pleasure, creating memories to share with her kids and grandchildren to come. She was a constant support for her son Jeff for Special Olympics. She continued volunteering after his death at various events. After the passing of Jeff and Jerry, Marlene and her daughter Jamie became best friends. They were each other’s rock and companion, enjoying flea markets, gardening, margaritas, Sunday church and Green Bay Packer games. The arrival of her grandchildren brought her much joy. She loved her granddaughters dearly. She never missed a game or event and was the girl’s biggest cheerleader. In her eyes they could do no wrong.
During her lifetime, Marlene was involved in many activities. She was a member of the Elk Ladies, a Den Mother for the Boy Scouts and involved in various boards in her church. Marlene sat on the park board for Lake Hallie and was instrumental in the creation and development of the ballpark. She was a member of Saving Grace Lutheran Church and faith was the foundation of her life. She loved being outside and she deeply cared for her home. She brought life to the inside and outside with vibrant color and her green thumb earned her the name “Geranium Lady.” You may have seen her working at Younkers, Gordy’s Bakery, or Walmart Bakery, working diligently. She loved when she recognized a familiar face and approached everyone with a smile.
She was the most spirited, strong, independent, caring, compassionate and giving Grandmother, Mother and Wife. She was loved by all who knew her. Her kind and driven spirit, awestruck her family and community every day.
She is survived by her daughter Jamie Wendt of Eau Claire, WI, granddaughters Kelsey Joan Ackerman and Karissa Grace Ackerman of Jacksonville, FL, brother Daryl (Harriet) Dehnke of Eau Claire, WI, sister Loretta Schauer of Fall Creek, WI, sister-in-law Sharon Dehnke of Osseo, WI, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbors and coworkers. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Gerald (Jerry), son Jeffery (Jeff), her parents Henry and Valeria Dehnke (Aude), brother Virgil Dehnke and sister-in-law Sandy, brother Roger, and brother-in-law Leroy Schauer, her in laws Fred and Margaret Wendt, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Dale and Bev Neilan of Farmington MN.
She recently said “Leave room in your garden for the angels to dance” and we know she is finally dancing again.
Funeral service will take place at 11 am on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 Eastridge Center St, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Visitation will take place Friday September 17, 2021 at Hulke Family Funeral Home from 4-7 pm and on Saturday morning at the church from 10 am until the time of service. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire immediately following the funeral on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.