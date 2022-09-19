Marlin J. Morseth, age 85 of Menomonie, formerly of Durand, died Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-La Crosse.

Marlin was born on October 31, 1936 at home in rural Zumbrota, MN. He was the son of Peder and Eda (Kunde) Morseth. Marlin grew up on the home farm and at the age of 18, he joined the U.S. Navy. He served overseas and was honorably discharged. After being discharged, Marlin met and married Twila Annis on October 8, 1960. After marriage, they lived in Eau Galle for a short while before moving to Durand where they raised their family and Marlin worked the Durand Coop and Presto Industries in Chippewa. Later, Marlin took a job as the Head Custodian for the Durand School District, where he worked for 25 years until his retirement. After retiring, Marlin and Twila moved to Menomonie in 2010 where he remained the rest of his life.

