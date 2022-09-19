Marlin J. Morseth, age 85 of Menomonie, formerly of Durand, died Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-La Crosse.
Marlin was born on October 31, 1936 at home in rural Zumbrota, MN. He was the son of Peder and Eda (Kunde) Morseth. Marlin grew up on the home farm and at the age of 18, he joined the U.S. Navy. He served overseas and was honorably discharged. After being discharged, Marlin met and married Twila Annis on October 8, 1960. After marriage, they lived in Eau Galle for a short while before moving to Durand where they raised their family and Marlin worked the Durand Coop and Presto Industries in Chippewa. Later, Marlin took a job as the Head Custodian for the Durand School District, where he worked for 25 years until his retirement. After retiring, Marlin and Twila moved to Menomonie in 2010 where he remained the rest of his life.
Marlin enjoyed camping and woodworking. Together, Marlin and Twila attended Country Fest for 24 years. He liked watching the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. Most of all, Marlin loved spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Marlin is survived by his wife of 61 years, Twila; four children, Marlin Jr. of Woodbury, MN; Holly (Jeff) Littrell of Chatfield, MN; Marla (Mark) Morseth-Mayer of Marshfield and Kendra (Rodney) Johnson of Durand; five grandchildren, Jackie (Ethan), Kallie (Danny), Jenna (Jake), Rhett and Francesca; three great grandsons, Emmitt; Isaiah and Maverick; one brother, Joe (Sandy) of Zumbrota, MN; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Heidi in infancy and one sister, Irene (Raymond) Schroeder.
Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Durand United Methodist Church in Durand. Rev. David Kymm will officiate. Burial will be in the Clearview Cemetery in Eau Galle. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at church on Friday.
